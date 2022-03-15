Advertisement

Lee County couple facing animal neglect charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
ARGYLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A rural Lee County couple is facing charges after police say they found multiple animals on their property as part of an animal neglect investigation.

On Feb. 22, the Lee County Criminal Investigations Divison searched the home of David and Gina Sams in the 1800 block of 340th Street in rural Argyle.

According to a media release:

Multiple types of animals were located and their welfare was checked on by a veterinarian. The Sams were told to clean up and organize the property and to begin to thin the number of animals on the property to assure they were being kept safely and humanely.

A follow-up search was done Tuesday to assure the welfare of the animals on the property were being kept lawfully as discussed with the Sams.

Both were taken into custody and charged with seven counts of animal neglect.

The remaining animals were surrendered and turned over to the Animal League of Iowa. The animals include dogs, cats, goats, horses, donkeys, ducks, chickens, geese peacock, turkey, rabbits, pig, hedgehog, lizards and chinchilla, according to the release.

Agencies who assisted in the investigation included PAW Animal Shelter of Lee County, Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Keokuk Animal Services, and the Lee County Attorney’s Offices.

No other information was released Tuesday.

“Please respect the fact that these types of cases continue to occur in Iowa and that is why I have respectfully requested the Lee County Board of Supervisors enact an ordinance to assist in the enforcement of laws pertaining to the care of animals and to discourage futures offenses such as these from occurring in our county,” Sheriff Stacy Weber said in the release.

