Mayor of Moline gives State of the City address Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati highlighted a year of progress and a strategic plan in her State of the City address Monday.

During the address at the Spotlight Theater on 7th Avenue Mayor Rayapati said the city is doing well because of ongoing open lines of communication between city leaders and residents.

“Community engagement is a hallmark of this administration,” Rayapati said. “We are not afraid to talk to the public. We’re not afraid to engage with differing ideas. But we do need the community’s help to sort through a lot of the options.”

Developing the area around the new I-74 bridge is part of the strategic plan, Rayapati also said during her address.

“It’s definitely changing our possibilities,” the mayor said. “People can get back and forth a lot quicker, in a matter of minutes. We still have a ways to go to assemble all the properties so we can do the redevelopment that we’re talking about but we’re on our way.”

Rayapati said the focus will stay on getting the community involved in decision making. The city plans to continue the listening sessions that started a year ago as well as surveys and community meetings to discuss the important economic opportunities and redevelopment ideas.

“As they say more brains are better than one, we can work together even if we don’t agree or don’t have all the same information. We can work together to find a solution that works for everybody,” the mayor said.

Rayapati also said Moline has been working to fill open positions and rebuild some of the city’s departments to better serve the community.

