New social worker is making big impact at Davenport Public Library

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Library became the first library in Iowa to hire a social worker last October. In just five months, they’ve already helped hundreds of people.

“I want to be able to make an impact, make someone smile because growing up, you know, my desire or my dream, was always to be that voice for people who are marginalized,” said Quinn O’Brian, Davenport Library’s social worker.

“The library tries to stay on top of what the community needs and provide services that people living here are looking for, and being able to provide that free of charge,” said Lexie Reiling, the Davenport Library’s assistant director.

Reiling said she has seen a trend of libraries across the country hiring social workers.

“We’ve always had folks come in looking for information about local resources, information about housing and how to get a job, and getting legal help,” Reiling said.

The community’s response, though, has far exceeded both O’Brian’s and Reiling’s expectations.

“I would say we are a little bit over 300 people that we’ve seen. It’s been really incredible. There should be no barriers, it should be easy access to people,” O’Brian said.

“It’s been a great impact both to the community, the patrons coming into the building, and to us here at the library,” Reiling said.

O’brian said it is a ‘no-brainer’ that libraries should have social workers on staff.

“For me, the library is a community center, a place where different people come to get information, to do research. While they are there, they are able to meet their other needs,” O’Brian said.

O’Brian said her role is to try and link people with the proper resources and make sure they achieve whatever goal they set out to do.

“Being able to be here and to be able to help people, just makes it all the more worth it,” O’Brian said.

The social worker position is funded by a portion of Davenport’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The position is funded for the next three years.

Appointments with the social worker are free, and you can make an appointment by going to Davenport Library’s website.

