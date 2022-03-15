Advertisement

New US sanctions target more in Putin’s power structure

New U.S. sanctions Tuesday target more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power...
New U.S. sanctions Tuesday target more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power structure, including tougher penalties against the leader of Kremlin-allied Belarus and his family.(Source: Russia 24/CNN)
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — New U.S. sanctions Tuesday target more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power structure, including tougher penalties against the leader of Kremlin-allied Belarus and his family.

Other new sanctions Tuesday target a judge and investigator in Russia’s prosecution of two outspoken critics of alleged corruption and rights abuses.

Some of Tuesday’s sanctions were brought under the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 act of Congress that authorizes sanctions against those engaged in human rights abuses.

Tuesday’s sanctions show the U.S. going after more individual officials after laying down some of the toughest sanctions of modern times against Russian institutions and top figures over Putin’s nearly 3-week-old invasion of Ukraine.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story may contain disturbing images.

Russia's offensive is closer to central Kyiv. (CNN, RUSSIA CHANEL 1, TELEGRAM, UNTV, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE, HOST TV, OBTAINED BY RIA-MELITOPOL, TWITTER)

“Today’s designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights,” a Treasury official, Andrea Gacki, said in a statement.

That includes newly announced sanctions against Natalia Mushnikova, a Moscow judge in the case of Sergei Magnitsky, the anti-corruption whistleblower for whom the act is named. Magnitksy died in pre-trial detention in 2009 after exposing an alleged tax-fraud scheme by Russian officials.

Also targeted is Nurid Salamov, a prosecuting investigator in Russia whom the U.S. Treasury accuses of taking part in an allegedly trumped-up case against Oyub Titiev, of the rights group Memorial.

Tuesday’s sanctions also add to sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko, the longtime leader of Belarus, who is allowing Putin to use his country as a staging ground for attacks on Ukraine. They newly sanction Halina Lukashenko, wife of the Belarus leader.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have closed Avenue of the Cities from 45th to 48th Streets for a motorcycle crash.
1 killed in Moline crash Tuesday
police ligths
Police identify man killed in Bettendorf crash
Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City after deputies say they received a report that the child...
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire

Latest News

Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan leaves 2 dead, more than 90 injured
Horror is unfolding across Ukraine as civilian shelters are being lethally attacked by Russian...
Biden labels Putin a 'war criminal' as innocents are slaughtered
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. near the area of 13th and...
3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old