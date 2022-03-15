Pi Day with Lopiez

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pi Day is being celebrated at Lopiez on 3/14 at 3:14 p.m. with $3.14 cheese slices! Brothers - Peter and Andrew Lopez - share new happenings at Lopiez including being voted number 10 out of 15 best pizza places in Iowa on Travel Iowa.

Lopiez is selling “Pizza Not Putin” t-shirts with 50% of the sales going to rescue.org (tying with their special from last week for Ukraine, $1 of River Pilot Vodka went to rescue.org). They also got invited to the international pizza expo in Las Vegas and will be attending!

Lopiez // 429 E 3rd St Suite #1, Davenport, IA 52801 // 1405 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 // 2832 Brady St, Davenport, IA 52803

