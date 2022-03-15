Advertisement

QC Interfaith organize march to ask for Scott County ARPA funds

By Marci Clark
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of essential immigrant workers is asking the Scott County Board of Supervisors for a portion of ARPA funds given to Scott County. Scott County received more than 33 million dollars from the government in American Rescue Plan Funds to go toward funding the economy and investing in the community.

Workers with QC Interfaith are asking for 10 million to go towards the group they say is the most financially impacted by COVID-19: essential workers.

For those who didn’t qualify for federal aid for reasons including their immigration status, Quad Cities Interfaith is asking for $3,200 in stimulus checks from Scott County. On Monday, those in support marched from Saint Anothony’s church in Davenport to the Scott County Administrative Center to gather in support.

“The problem of not receiving a stimulus check for a lot of the essential workers is that a lot of essential workers lost their jobs from covid had to keep paying their bills out of their savings. there are still a lot of essential workers that have to pay back rent because they couldn’t afford it during that time,” said Gilberto Torres with QC Interfaith.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors will vote on their 2023 budget including the use of ARPA dollars following a public hearing on Thursday. Public comment will be allowed. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 W 4th St. in Davenport.

