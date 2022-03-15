Rock Island City Council approves new city manager

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council approved Todd Thomson as the new city manager hire at the council meeting Monday.

Thompson is currently the city administrator for Galesburg and had held the position since January 2011.

City leaders said Thompson has a lot of experience with economic development, budget and financing, with more than 20 years as a senior-level manager.

