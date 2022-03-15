Section of State Street closed beginning Wednesday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday State Street will be closed to thru-traffic between 10th Street and the old bridge on-ramp, I-74 Mississippi River Bridge said in a media release.

One lane will be maintained on State Street for local access, from 12th Street turn left on State to access businesses, I-74 Mississippi River Bridge said.

There will also be a single lane closure on northbound Grant Street between 10th and 12th street to facilitate the work on State Street throughout the construction, I-74 Mississippi River Bridge said.

The State Street road closure is expected to continue through May.

The road closure is part of the I-74 Bridge project, State Street and 12th Street will be reconstructed in 2022, I-74 Mississippi River Bridge said. The work will include reconstructing the intersection and pavement, as well as installing new drainage and sewer lines. '

Construction will take place in stages, beginning with State Street. Access to all businesses on both streets will be open through the whole process, I-74 Mississippi River Bridge said. The city said to watch for signage directing cars to businesses. Thru traffic may use Grant Street/ US 67.

The work is anticipated to be completed in the summer.

