Sunshine and WARMER temperatures Wednesday

Cooler changes due by week’s end!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Mostly clear skies are expected for our Tuesday night with lows back to the upper 30s to low 40s. Mild weather continues for Wednesday with highs

around 70! With clouds and a slight chance for some rain Thursday highs will drop back to the 50s. Friday there is a chance that before the rain ends it could

mix with snow. There IS a potential for some accumulation of wet snow but where that might be isn’t exactly clear, yet, although many models are favoring much of

the accumulation to occur northwest of the Metro QC. This is something we’ll closely track as Friday draws nearer. Highs Friday will likely be limited to the

40s. Into the weekend temps will start to rise, again, with 50s Saturday and 60s back through Monday. Rain is again possible on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW: 42. WIND: S - 5

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGH: 70°. WIND: SW 15-20/30

THURSDAY: BECOMING CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SOME RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 70°.

