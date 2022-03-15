Think Spring: Pistachio cake and large, simple centerpieces

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live welcomes back Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger Megan Ruffles--The Chic(ish) Chick--to share clever and affordable ideas to update your table and buffet for Spring 2022.

Ruffles demos preparing a delicious, easy (and green!) Pistachio cake (scroll down for recipe) and large, statement arrangements for tablescape centerpieces. The cake is half-homemade using a cake mix and pudding mix. The simple arrangements are assembled using low-cost artificial stems and large, neutral-colored vases from Kirkland’s and Hobby Lobby. Megan also recommends using a table runner to complete the look.

Pistachio Cake

Batter:

1 box yellow cake mix

2 boxes pistachio pudding

4 eggs beaten

2/3 C + 2T vegetable oil

3/4 C + 2T water

Sugar mixture:

3/4 C sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together dry ingredients. Add wet ingredients to the dry mixture and stir with a spoon until completely combined. You can do this in a mixer but it’s just as easy to mix by hand with a spoon.

Grease bundt pan. I prefer using Pam Baking, made with flour but you can also use butter, dusted with flour. Pour half of the batter into a bundt pan. Top with the cinnamon/sugar. Add remaining batter and smooth over with a silicon spoon.

Bake at 350 for 45 minutes. Allow cake to cool completely before flipping on to a cake platter.

Follow The Chic(ish) Chick :

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.