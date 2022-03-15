Advertisement

WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications during surgery” over the weekend repairing it.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE confirmed on Twitter.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” WWE tweeted. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.”

ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications during surgery” over the weekend repairing it.

Hall began his wrestling career in 1984 and joined the WWE in 1992 as the character Razor Ramon.

He was a four-time Intercontinental Champion and had notable rivals in Kevin Nash, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Hall, Nash and Hulk Hogan founded the New World Order, “revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the “Monday Night Wars.””

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash said on Instagram.

“See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Police said on their official Twitter account that two people, including the suspected shooter,...
Police: Albuquerque shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect; 2 officers injured
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man sought in homeless killings in New York, Washington D.C.
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom