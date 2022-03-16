Altona, Illinois bar holding ‘Sweep the Ceiling’ fundraiser benefiting local EMS

ALTONA, Ill. (KWQC) - General Store Tap has been serving drinks to Altona and surrounding communities since May 2021.

In August of that year, owner Marsha Anseeuw had the idea to have people throw money up on the ceiling, but with meaning.

An idea that came after visiting other taverns while on vacation.

“There’s several places that do throw money up on the ceilings, but they don’t do anything with the money. It just stays there year after year. And when we came back from vacation, I decided that we should donate this money to a good cause, whether it be local, or veterans, or who? We didn’t know,” said Anseeuw.

The director of the local ambulance service stopped by the bar and suggested EMS be the beneficiary.

Anseeuw, an army nurse veteran, liked the idea. And so has the community.

“It’s been tough with, with COVID. That was a bad year, but people are still willing to give and it’s going to a good cause. So, I think that the reaction of the community has been great,” said Anseeuw.

The Altona, Oneida, Wataga Ambulance Service will receive the ones, fives, tens and 20s donated.

Any amount of money will help the volunteer service, which serves 117 square miles in Knox County.

“Everybody carries a jump bag, and in that jump bag we have all the supplies so that if the call is right near our home, we can go directly there and take care of our patients until the ambulance comes. So, you know, you take 20 of these expensive back packs full of all the equipment. Those are the types of things we use this money for that, you know, can be a game changer,” said Pat Hennenfent, compliance officer with the Altona, Oneida, Wataga Ambulance Service.

A game changer, no matter the amount swept off the ceiling.

“For our first time, we don’t know. We’re happy to get what we get. Hopefully it will raise each year,” said Anseeuw.

The owners of General Store Tap will sweep the ceiling Thursday evening at 8:00 and donate the money to the ambulance service.

Anseeuw is planning on making this an annual event, donating money to local organizations that also give back to the community.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.