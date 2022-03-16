Advertisement

Davenport’s Summer Youth Scholarship Program Returns

Initially, the scholarship program started in response to the covid-19 pandemic.
By Evan Denton
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is once again holding its Summer Youth Scholarship Program, in an effort to provide young people with opportunities to enjoy summer activities. The scholarship program is designed to help Davenport youth regain education, social, emotional, and developmental opportunities lost throughout the pandemic.

Davenport Parks and Recreation said that there is a need within the community for quality summer programs that can be accessible to all.

“We want to get (the kids) to understand the different assets that we have, the cultures that we have available to them, as well as the parks and the pools,” said Theresa Hauman, Davenport’s senior recreation manager.

The Summer Youth Scholarship Program is for youth in grades kindergarten through 12th grade and supports participation in a variety of summertime programming.

“The scholarship program is amazing. It’s a wonderful opportunity that the council and the mayor have given us to help families, especially kids, participate in stuff all summer long, and that’s what we need to get back to,” Hauman said.

Eligible agencies include the Figge Art Museum and Putnam Museum. Initially, the scholarship program started in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

“There was a tremendous amount of learning loss, and just families, in general, having a rough time. It was a way of using funds that we have available at the city to help families,” Hauman said.

The scholarship program is funded by the Community Development Block Grant, a federal fund.

“[These are] federal funds that are supposed to address community issues and needs, and that is one,” Hauman said.

Hauman said approximately $200,000 is going towards the scholarship program, and funding is available for up to $200 per week for 13 weeks. For Hauman, the goal of the scholarship program is clear.

“I would say to make sure all kids have access to healthy, safe programs throughout the summer,” Hauman said,

Applicants must be Davenport residents in order to apply. Hauman said there is not an application deadline but said people should get their applications in as soon as they can.

To learn more about the summer scholarship program and how to download an application, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City after deputies say they received a report that the child...
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
USP Thomson secures 25 percent retention bonus for employees
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois
Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
4 killed in Clinton County crash Wednesday
Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. near the area of 13th and...
3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old

Latest News

31-year-old Brandon Branigan is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a...
Man charged with attempted murder in Davenport shooting
The mini museums focused on former first ladies Edith Bolling Wilson, Abigail Adams, pilot...
Karpeles Museum creates ‘mini museums’ to honor influential women
The mini museums focused on former first ladies Edith Bolling Wilson, Abigail Adams, pilot...
Mini museums honor influential women
United Way reading initiative aims to close youth literacy gaps
The tractor, and all its technology, will be on display at the 2022 CES
John Deere says fully autonomous tractor advances future of farming