Davenport’s Summer Youth Scholarship Program Returns

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is once again holding its Summer Youth Scholarship Program, in an effort to provide young people with opportunities to enjoy summer activities. The scholarship program is designed to help Davenport youth regain education, social, emotional, and developmental opportunities lost throughout the pandemic.

Davenport Parks and Recreation said that there is a need within the community for quality summer programs that can be accessible to all.

“We want to get (the kids) to understand the different assets that we have, the cultures that we have available to them, as well as the parks and the pools,” said Theresa Hauman, Davenport’s senior recreation manager.

The Summer Youth Scholarship Program is for youth in grades kindergarten through 12th grade and supports participation in a variety of summertime programming.

“The scholarship program is amazing. It’s a wonderful opportunity that the council and the mayor have given us to help families, especially kids, participate in stuff all summer long, and that’s what we need to get back to,” Hauman said.

Eligible agencies include the Figge Art Museum and Putnam Museum. Initially, the scholarship program started in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

“There was a tremendous amount of learning loss, and just families, in general, having a rough time. It was a way of using funds that we have available at the city to help families,” Hauman said.

The scholarship program is funded by the Community Development Block Grant, a federal fund.

“[These are] federal funds that are supposed to address community issues and needs, and that is one,” Hauman said.

Hauman said approximately $200,000 is going towards the scholarship program, and funding is available for up to $200 per week for 13 weeks. For Hauman, the goal of the scholarship program is clear.

“I would say to make sure all kids have access to healthy, safe programs throughout the summer,” Hauman said,

Applicants must be Davenport residents in order to apply. Hauman said there is not an application deadline but said people should get their applications in as soon as they can.

To learn more about the summer scholarship program and how to download an application, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.