Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City Wednesday after Scott County sheriff’s deputies say he nearly drowned in a retention pond north of LeClaire.

A call came in around 12:10 p.m. regarding a possible drowning according to Scott County Sheriff’s office in a media release.

According to deputies, a 1 1/2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pond on 217th Street and taken to a nearby house on Great River Road where an off-duty nurse started CPR.

According to deputies, CPR was successful and the child was responsive when he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

The child’s condition was unknown Wednesday night. No other information was released.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, LeClaire police and fire departments and Bettendorf Fire Department responded to the scene.

