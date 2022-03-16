Go Greens featuring Green Goddess Salad Dressing plus March Madness Munchies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, highlights some of our favorite things about the month. How about a different take on “Go Greens” for St. Patrick’s Day and plenty of tasty--yet healthier--food spreads for the big NCAA basketball tournament?

During the early segment, Schaeffer and Paula talk about greens that may be unique to most of our diets. On display:

COLLARDS: Full-bodied flavor, milder than mustard and turnip greens. High in calcium (same as dairy cup per cup) and potassium. Boil or microwave. They are in the cabbage family and can be used in place of cabbage leaves for stuffed cabbage. Remove stems and can cut into fine ribbons.

MUSTARD GREENS: Strong bite. High in phosphorus and potassium. Boil or microwave. Remove stalks and cut into fine ribbons.

TURNIP GREENS: Have a slightly sweet flavor. High in calcium, vitamins A and C. Boil, microwave or butter-steam.

KALE: Sprightly flavor and beautiful, curly leaves. Holds its texture when cooked. High in phosphorus, potassium and iron and calcium (but absorption is inhibited by oxalic acid). Remove stalk. Boil or microwave.

BEET GREENS: Earthy flavor. High in potassium. Higher in sodium so no need to add salt when cooking. Boiled or butter-steamed.

SWISS CHARD: A type of beet but it develops lush leaves rather than a fleshy root. The white or scarlet stem has a delicate taste like celery. Leaves resemble spinach and can be substituted in spinach recipes. High in potassium and iron. Stems need to be cooked separately for 5-10 minutes; leaves cook in a few minutes. Very high in vitamin A. Naturally higher in sodium — 125 mgs/cup cooked — so no need to add salt when cooking.

SPINACH: High in vitamin A, potassium and iron. Oxalic acid binds calcium and iron. Cooks quickly and can be added at the last minute to a soup or stir-fry. Steam. Stems can be chopped and cooked. Smooth and curly-leafed spinach looks and tastes the same after cooking.

· Greens on their own might not be everyone’s favorite, but a little healthy dressing can really change the flavor! CLICK HERE for the Green Goddess salad dressing

For the second interview, we get some suggestions on how to boost the health of your game-day gatherings featuring items like Beanitos, Veggie Tots, kebabs, veggie trays, fruit trays, and Buffalo Chicken Meatballs (recipe below) which is demonstrated.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

1 pound ground 95% fat free Smart chicken

1/2 small onion, grated

2 cloves garlic, grated

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil , for drizzling

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup Franks hot sauce

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground chicken with the onion, garlic and parsley, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

3. Using a small ice cream scoop, shape meat into balls. Arrange the meatballs on a nonstick sheet pan and drizzle them with Olive Oil.

4. Place in the oven and bake until the meatballs are cooked through and golden brown, about 10-12 minutes.

5. While the meatballs are baking, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the hot sauce and whisk to combine. Toss the baked meatballs in the hot sauce to coat. Serve with celery and blue cheese dressing. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.