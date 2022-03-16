Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million funding for Iowa commercial airports

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Reynolds announced Wednesday a $100 million investment through the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund to modernize and strengthen Iowa’s air transportation system.

Iowa’s eight commercial airports are eligible for funding that will support modernization and expansion projects, Gov. Reynolds said in a media release. 90 percent of the funds will be based on 2019 passenger numbers and 10 percent will be split equally to the eight commercial airports in the state.

“Iowa’s commercial airports play a vital role in supporting the economic development and prosperity of our state, and we need to ensure that continues to be the case for many more years to come,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This significant investment will help maintain momentum and encourage ongoing growth through transformative projects that will greatly benefit Iowans and other travelers that utilize our air transportation system.”

Gov. Reynolds said terminal construction and renovations, parking structure construction and hangar construction are all eligible projects under this program.

“Iowa’s airport system supported 2.2 million passengers and 142 million pounds of cargo in 2019, prior to the pandemic,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowa’s airports are essential for our state’s tourism, business growth and development, and economic prosperity.”

The Gov. office said the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund will be administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation utilizing one-time federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

