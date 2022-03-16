Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate is dead after officials say he was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary Thomson at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Staff immediately started life-saving measures on 35-year-old James Everett, USP Thomson said in a media release. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified, USP Thomson said. Officials say no other injuries were reported and at no time was the public in danger.

According to USP Thomson, Everett was sentenced in the Western District of Missouri to a 180-month sentence for threatening a federal law enforcement officer, forcibly resisting a federal law enforcement officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

He had been at the USP Thomson since Sept. 16, 2020.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility and currently houses 942 male offenders.

