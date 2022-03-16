Advertisement

LeClaire distillery expanding to Downtown Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire announced it is expanding operations to downtown Davenport Wednesday.

The company said in a media release it is purchasing the Artisan Grain Distillery and will be locating a new cocktail house and production facility there this summer. Located at 318 East 2nd Street the building was uniquely equipped to welcome the expansion.

“We were getting tight on space in LeClaire and started looking for opportunities.” owner Ryan Burchett said. “This building already has distillation equipment in place and is accessible for the kinds of deliveries we need going in and out.”

The distillery owners said it will maintain all current operations in LeClaire with a production facility, cocktail house and its recently opened Celebration Center event venue.

“We have so many fans in the Quad Cities who like to come to LeClaire every now and then, but the drive keeps them from enjoying our cocktails at other times,” owner Garrett Burchett said. “So we’re bringing the cocktails to town with a second Cocktail House location.”

The owners said that recent legislation passed in Iowa now allows the distillery to have a second retail location.

“We’re really excited about the location. This is a corridor of downtown that is really on the up and up.” said Garrett Burchett. “New streetscaping and revitalized buildings on both sides of the street will make this area a wonderful entertainment destination.”

The distillery owners said it is also taking advantage of the Downtown Davenport Partnership improvement grant program and working with the City of Davenport Small Business Loan program to help pull the project together.

“Mississippi River Distilling Company’s expansion to downtown Davenport is a welcome addition to our growing family of the Quad Cities’ best and most-beloved local brands,” said Kyle Carter, Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director. “Their new facility is a perfect fit on East 2nd Street, and we’re eager to see MRDC bring its unique character and top-notch product to the neighborhood.”

The owners said they are working on renovations to the space in hopes of opening soon.

“We do have some work to do, but it shouldn’t be a long build-out,” said Garrett. “We think we can have things on their feet in a few months so we can enjoy a busy summer downtown.”

Owners of the distillery said they are hiring now for managers, bartenders and servers at the new location. They will be able to train at the LeClaire location. Applications are available at the distillery’s website www.mrdistilling.com.

