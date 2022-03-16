Advertisement

Moline council considers ‘one stop shop,’ new fire station

By Collin Schopp
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The city of Moline is planning some major changes to buildings and a new way for citizens to have easy access to everything they need, but there are a lot of decisions to be made to get there.

The city administrator and fleet and facilities manager gave a two hour presentation to the council Tuesday. The main topics were the state of city hall, the central fire station, and the creation of a Moline “one stop shop.”

“There are very specific functions of government that serve those needs of the development sector,” said City Administrator Bob Vitas. “That would help streamline processes and procedures not only for our residents, but would help our businesses.”

Vitas says the idea isn’t a new one, tested and proven through use in other communities. The goal is creating a hub for developers and residents, everything from permitting to city payments, like utilities and garbage, under one roof.

“After taking a look at where we’re at, taking a look at our facilities, taking a look at the land we always own today, I honed in on our public works facility,” said Vitas. “This building has the potential to serve this need if properly readapted.”

The money for the project would come from an estimated $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds, and include renovations that would bring the finance office from the fire department and several offices from city hall into the public works building.

Another building the city is giving special attention is the central fire station.

“There’s some issues that we’ve encountered with this building, it was built in the 70′s,” said Sarah Mark, the city’s Fleet and Facilities Manager. “Unfortunately it hasn’t really had the attention it needs to maintain the building.”

Issues with the station include a need for updates to HVAC and electronics, inadequate storage space, and replacing windows, the roof, and boilers. Mark says that there’s also lead present in the basement as well as extensive water damage throughout the station.

The council greenlit a study into the alternative, building a brand new fire station, at the end of the meeting.

Moline’s City Hall was also discussed, as it has outstanding issues with asbestos, lead paint, and water damage in the basement of the building. Officials proposed a renovation there that would solve those issues, add an employee break room, and potentially move the council chambers to the first floor of the building.

Officials estimate that we could see the creation of the one stop shop this year, while changes to the fire station and city hall would come beyond 2022.

You can see the full presentation, as well as mock-ups of renovations to city hall and the public works building, here.

