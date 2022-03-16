Advertisement

Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say

By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada may have been kidnapped, authorities said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Newlands Drive in Fernley, Nevada. According to Irion’s mother, she works for Panasonic in the Reno-Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says video surveillance shows a person walking from a nearby homeless camp and lurking in vehicles. He is then seen getting into the driver’s seat of Irion’s vehicle and leaving in an unknown direction with Irion in the passenger seat, KOLO reports.

Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Irion’s vehicle, a blue 1992 Mercury Sable, was found at the industrial park in Fernley around noon Tuesday. Deputies said evidence found inside the car suggests Irion’s disappearance was the result of a crime.

The Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section is helping process the car.

Irion is described as 5′11″ with dyed black hair and green eyes. One eye also has brown in it. Her family organized a GoFundMe following her disappearance to help with search-related costs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 and reference case 22LY01068.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City after deputies say they received a report that the child...
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
USP Thomson secures 25 percent retention bonus for employees
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois
Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. near the area of 13th and...
3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old
Chauncey Allen Price Scott County Jail Mug shot.
Police: Davenport man ‘recklessly’ fired gun, possessed drugs

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq...
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seen before signing a measure that prohibits legal action against...
Washington state prohibits Texas-style abortion lawsuits