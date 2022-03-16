Advertisement

New blood test may help diagnose severe brain injuries, researchers say

Researchers say a blood test can help identify the severity of the injury. (Source: CNN/ORLANDO HEALTH.JAMA NETWORK OPEN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The traditional way of diagnosing a problem is a CT scan, but researchers said in a new study a blood test can help doctors decide if a CT scan is needed for patients with mild traumatic brain injuries or concussions.

”Ten percent of these patients actually have a significant injury on their CT scan, so it’s important for us to find those 10% and make sure we get a CAT scan on them so they can be treated promptly,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Linda Papa.

Papa, who is also an emergency medicine physician at Orlando Health, looked at the accuracy of the test.

By identifying two biomarkers, doctors can also reduce the need for CT scans for everyone who goes to the hospital with mild brain injuries, reducing their radiation exposure.

Papa said that is especially important for children, who are vulnerable to the effects of radiation.

”As children grow, you don’t want to expose them to unnecessary ionizing radiation because they’re growing. Their cells are changing,” Papa said.

In the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, about 15% of all U.S. high school students reported a sports or recreation-related concussion in the preceding year.

Papa said the biomarkers used in the blood test have been studied for 20 years. The process has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is being used in clinical practice.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City after deputies say they received a report that the child...
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
USP Thomson secures 25 percent retention bonus for employees
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois
Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. near the area of 13th and...
3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old
Chauncey Allen Price Scott County Jail Mug shot.
Police: Davenport man ‘recklessly’ fired gun, possessed drugs

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq...
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seen before signing a measure that prohibits legal action against...
Washington state prohibits Texas-style abortion lawsuits