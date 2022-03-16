Officer hospitalized after drug exposure in USP Thomson mailroom

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Thomson Federal Prison officer was hospitalized Tuesday after the American Federation of Government Employees said he was allegedly exposed to drugs during a mail screening.

According to the President of AFGE local 4070 union, Jon Zumkehr, the union was told the officer was sorting mail in one of the prison housing units when he was exposed to drugs used frequently by inmates.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, was treated and later released, Zumkehr said.

The incident comes just three weeks after an officer at USP Thomson was hospitalized for synthetic drugs exposure, Zumkehr said. The prison is in need of additional staff in the mailroom and throughout the institution.

“We as a union implore the agency and local management to return the search/shake down teams that were eliminated due to staffing cuts,” Zumkehr said. “These teams are essential in helping eliminate dangerous contraband, to include illegal drugs within the institution.”

According to Zumkehr and the union, USP Thomson is currently short 75 positions in custody and 10 positions in medical.

The prison has held numerous hiring fairs.

