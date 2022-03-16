Advertisement

Officer hospitalized after drug exposure in USP Thomson mailroom

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Thomson Federal Prison officer was hospitalized Tuesday after the American Federation of Government Employees said he was allegedly exposed to drugs during a mail screening.

According to the President of AFGE local 4070 union, Jon Zumkehr, the union was told the officer was sorting mail in one of the prison housing units when he was exposed to drugs used frequently by inmates.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, was treated and later released, Zumkehr said.

The incident comes just three weeks after an officer at USP Thomson was hospitalized for synthetic drugs exposure, Zumkehr said. The prison is in need of additional staff in the mailroom and throughout the institution.

“We as a union implore the agency and local management to return the search/shake down teams that were eliminated due to staffing cuts,” Zumkehr said. “These teams are essential in helping eliminate dangerous contraband, to include illegal drugs within the institution.”

According to Zumkehr and the union, USP Thomson is currently short 75 positions in custody and 10 positions in medical.

The prison has held numerous hiring fairs.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City after deputies say they received a report that the child...
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
USP Thomson secures 25 percent retention bonus for employees
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois
Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
4 killed in Clinton County crash Wednesday
Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. near the area of 13th and...
3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old

Latest News

31-year-old Brandon Branigan is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a...
Man charged with attempted murder in Davenport shooting
The mini museums focused on former first ladies Edith Bolling Wilson, Abigail Adams, pilot...
Karpeles Museum creates ‘mini museums’ to honor influential women
The mini museums focused on former first ladies Edith Bolling Wilson, Abigail Adams, pilot...
Mini museums honor influential women
United Way reading initiative aims to close youth literacy gaps
The tractor, and all its technology, will be on display at the 2022 CES
John Deere says fully autonomous tractor advances future of farming