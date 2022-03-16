Police: Davenport man ‘recklessly’ fired gun, possessed drugs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he possessed drugs Wednesday and “recklessly” shot a gun multiple times in the air in February.

Chauncey Allen Price, 28, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, possession with the intent to deliver and drug stamp tax.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On Feb. 22, the Davenport Police Department responded to shots fired call near East 6th and Iowa streets. Officers on scene located a .380-caliber casing in the driveway of a home in the area.

Detectives learned Price fired several rounds into the air outside of his home. There were no injuries or damage to property reported.

About noon Tuesday, the Davenport police located Price in the 1200 block of Brady Street and searched his home.

During the search, officers found 30 grams of cocaine inside of a safe in Price’s bedroom. Also in the safe was a functional digital scale, clear packaging, and $2,464 in cash, primarily in $20 bills. Police said this is common domination used to purchase narcotics.

Inside the same bedroom, officers found a firearm. Price admitted to shooting the firearm in the air on Feb. 22, as well as being in possession of a firearm even though he is a felon.

Price also admitted to using cocaine, according to the arrest affidavit.

Price has previously been convicted of second-degree theft and two counts of first-degree theft in Scott County on July 11, 2013, and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Price was being held in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 and $5,000 cash-only bonds.

