Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Moline Tuesday.

Gustafson said 33-year-old Charlie T. Bailey of East Moline died of multiple traumatic injuries. He said the toxicology is pending.

Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.

According to police, a Yamaha motorcycle driver by Bailey was driving westbound on Avenue of the Cities, while an enclosed box trailer driven by a 32-year-old East Moline man was driving eastbound.

The vehicles collided near 46th street and the motorcycle rider was ejected, according to police. The motorcycle skidded on the concrete and burst into flames.

Gustafson said this appears to be “nothing more than a traffic accident at this point.”

Gustafson said the investigation continues between Moline Police Department and The Rock Island County Coroner Office.

