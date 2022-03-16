Advertisement

Three-time Gold Medalist comes home to the QC from Beijing

Paralympian Kevin McKee and the USA Sled Hockey Team win big
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities Paralympian came home from the Beijing Games Tuesday night to an airport lobby of friends and family.

Davenport’s Kevin McKee arrived at the Quad Cities International Airport after winning his third gold medal with the USA Sled Hockey Team.

“It’s a hat trick of gold medals,” McKee said. “I’m pretty pumped. hopefully, I’ll go get another one in four years.”

On Saturday, The U.S. defeated Canada 5-0 to secure their fourth consecutive gold medal in sled hockey.

While spectators weren’t allowed in Beijing, Team USA hosted the Family Experience in Park City, Utah. Mckee’s dad said it was a blast to cheer Kevin on with other families for the medal game.

“When we heard we could not go this year to China we were all really disappointed,” Brian McKee said. “The USA did a crazy wonderful job ... We were yelling and cheering. In the beginning [we were] hoping we’d get the first goal. We expected a much closer game. So when we got that [first goal] we felt a little at ease.”

Team USA dominated in Beijing only allowing one goal the entire tournament. They opened up the games with wins against Canada and South Korea in the prelims. Finally, the Americans cruised to the gold medal match with an 11-0 win against host China in the semi-finals.

McKee said he was surprised to see everyone greet him at the airport.

“This was awesome,” McKee said. “It was a long time being away, just having the support of my family behind me to cheer me on on TV and now have them here [at the airport], it’s amazing.”

The McKees will celebrate with more friends and family as they hope to host a gold medal party in the coming weeks.

