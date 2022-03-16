Advertisement

Cooling Thursday with rain on the way

Could see SNOW in some areas Friday!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Mild weather continues for Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40s. With clouds and a slight chance for some rain Thursday highs will drop back to the 50s. Friday

we’ll see widespread rain with snow falling northwest of the Metro QC. A lot of this will be just outside of the TV 6 viewing area but we could see an inch of two

of wet snow around much of the area with amounts going up sharply north of a line from Rockford to Savanna to Iowa City. Here there is still a lot of disagreement

with our weather models but from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids there could be around 4 to 6 inches of wet snow if not more. This is something we’ll closely track as Friday

draws near. Highs Friday will likely be limited to the 40s. Into the weekend temps will start to rise, again, with 50s Saturday and 60s back through Monday. More Rain

is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 40s.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOW: 45. WIND: S - 5

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN DEVELOPING (MAINLY NORTH). HIGH: 56°. WIND: BCMG. NW 5-10

FRIDAY: CLOUDS AND RAIN. SNOW NORTHWEST OF THE METRO. HIGH: 45°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City after deputies say they received a report that the child...
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
USP Thomson secures 25 percent retention bonus for employees
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois
Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
4 killed in Clinton County crash Wednesday
Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. near the area of 13th and...
3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old

Latest News

Firs Alert Forecast - Friday looks wet and windy as showers, even a few storms, move across the...
Widespread Rain Returns Friday
Firs Alert Forecast - Friday looks wet and windy as showers, even a few storms, move across the...
Firs Alert Forecast - Friday looks wet and windy as showers, even a few storms, move across the QCA
Friday morning rain
Full 03-17
Cooler as well
Widespread rain on Friday