Cooling Thursday with rain on the way

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Mild weather continues for Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40s. With clouds and a slight chance for some rain Thursday highs will drop back to the 50s. Friday

we’ll see widespread rain with snow falling northwest of the Metro QC. A lot of this will be just outside of the TV 6 viewing area but we could see an inch of two

of wet snow around much of the area with amounts going up sharply north of a line from Rockford to Savanna to Iowa City. Here there is still a lot of disagreement

with our weather models but from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids there could be around 4 to 6 inches of wet snow if not more. This is something we’ll closely track as Friday

draws near. Highs Friday will likely be limited to the 40s. Into the weekend temps will start to rise, again, with 50s Saturday and 60s back through Monday. More Rain

is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 40s.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOW: 45. WIND: S - 5

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN DEVELOPING (MAINLY NORTH). HIGH: 56°. WIND: BCMG. NW 5-10

FRIDAY: CLOUDS AND RAIN. SNOW NORTHWEST OF THE METRO. HIGH: 45°.

