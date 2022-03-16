Advertisement

Warm Sunshine This Afternoon

Cool Rain By the End Of the Week
Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the 60's near 70°.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Expect another day of sunshine and warm breezes before our next weather system arrives. We’ll see temperatures reaching the 60′s to near 70 degrees this afternoon, as winds pick up out of the southwest. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, followed by light rain developing Thursday. Highs will drop back into the 50′s. Precipitation continues overnight into Friday before wrapping up during the day. High pressure builds into the region just in time for the weekend, and that will mean sunshine and warmer temperatures returning to the 50′s and 60′s.

Warmer than normal temperatures and breezy conditions will result in a high fire danger during the afternoon hours.

High Fire Danger expected for parts of the QCA
High Fire Danger expected for parts of the QCA(KWQC)

TODAY: Morning clouds, then warm sunshine and breezy winds. High: 70°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness as winds diminish. Low: 45°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for light rain, mainly in the afternoon. High: 58°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
A toddler was airlifted to Iowa City after deputies say they received a report that the child...
Deputies: Toddler airlifted after nearly drowning in retention pond north of LeClaire
USP Thomson secures 25 percent retention bonus for employees
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois
Jamon Winfrey was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. near the area of 13th and...
3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old
Chauncey Allen Price Scott County Jail Mug shot.
Police: Davenport man ‘recklessly’ fired gun, possessed drugs

Latest News

Friday morning rain
Cloudy and cooler today
Friday morning rain
Full 03-17
Cooler as well
Widespread rain on Friday
First Alert Forecast - Cooler Thursday with more clouds and some rain
Cooling Thursday with rain on the way
First Alert Forecast - Cooler Thursday with more clouds and some rain
First Alert Forecast - Cooler Thursday with more clouds and some rain