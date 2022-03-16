Warm Sunshine This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Expect another day of sunshine and warm breezes before our next weather system arrives. We’ll see temperatures reaching the 60′s to near 70 degrees this afternoon, as winds pick up out of the southwest. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, followed by light rain developing Thursday. Highs will drop back into the 50′s. Precipitation continues overnight into Friday before wrapping up during the day. High pressure builds into the region just in time for the weekend, and that will mean sunshine and warmer temperatures returning to the 50′s and 60′s.

Warmer than normal temperatures and breezy conditions will result in a high fire danger during the afternoon hours.

High Fire Danger expected for parts of the QCA (KWQC)

TODAY: Morning clouds, then warm sunshine and breezy winds. High: 70°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness as winds diminish. Low: 45°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for light rain, mainly in the afternoon. High: 58°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

