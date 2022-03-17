Advertisement

3 charged in 2021 shooting death of Davenport 14-year-old

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Davenport men are facing charges in connection with the February 2021 shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey, Davenport police confirmed Wednesday night.

The men are:

  • Javon Combs, 20, is charged with first-degree murder. He was taken into custody Wednesday.
  • Chrystian Smith, 18, is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in the Scott County Jail on unrelated charges.
  • John Hanes, 18, is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in the Iowa Department of Corrections Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.
20-year-old Javon Combs (left), 18-year-old Chrystian Smith (right) & 18-year-old John Hanes (not pictured) have been charged with first-degree murder.(KWQC)

Around 4:22 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, Davenport police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Farnam Street for a report of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, Winfrey was later found dead.

Police have said three vehicles were chasing each other, firing shots from at least one of the cars.

Davenport Polcie Chief Paul Sikorski said during a press conference in February 2021, “I can tell our community that our 167 police officers, we will continue to do our very best to bring our young people to justice.

“But what we can’t do is fix the community factors that are causing this. We will continue to deal with issues of crime and violence. But if we as a community want this to really change and want this violence to slow down and stop and keep young people out of this, our community has to really take charge and be involved in the prevention.”

“It’s nothing you could do to even get through this pain that I’m feeling. It’s nothing a person can say. I mean I’ll never have that...I’ll never have my son back again,” said Brandy Coleman, Jamon’s mom to TV6 in March 2021.

