Advertisement

Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of the four people who were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.

Around 4:54 p.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Highway 136 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a media release, the preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle driving westbound on Highway 136 collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

The driver, Benjamin Ehrhart, 94, of Clinton, and two passengers, Donna Ehrhart, 91, and Phyllis Krogman, 81, both of Clinton, in the eastbound vehicle died, according to the release. Another passenger in the eastbound vehicle was transported to MercyOne Emergency Room and was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, Donald Bartels, Age 90, of Clinton, also suffered fatal injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
Smoke over Quad Cities
Sheriff’s Office: Controlled burn causing haze over QC

Latest News

Officials have closed Avenue of the Cities from 45th to 48th Streets for a motorcycle crash.
1 killed in Moline crash Tuesday
Two people were airlifted to the Iowa City Hospital, according to Iowa State Patrol. One person...
3 injured in Henry Co. multi-vehicle crash Friday
Northbound traffic on 17th Street between Seventh and Ninth Avenue in Rock Island will be...
Emergency water main repairs close portion of 17th Street in Rock Island Wednesday
2 killed in I-74 car crash Saturday morning