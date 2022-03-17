Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of the four people who were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.

Around 4:54 p.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Highway 136 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a media release, the preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle driving westbound on Highway 136 collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

The driver, Benjamin Ehrhart, 94, of Clinton, and two passengers, Donna Ehrhart, 91, and Phyllis Krogman, 81, both of Clinton, in the eastbound vehicle died, according to the release. Another passenger in the eastbound vehicle was transported to MercyOne Emergency Room and was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, Donald Bartels, Age 90, of Clinton, also suffered fatal injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

