Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder in southeast Iowa this week.

The team with ARL already removed 42 dogs and 41 hamsters from the property last month.

The total number of animals removed is now more than 300, including an additional 225 dogs, barn animals, reptiles, and other small animals rescued this week.

The team from ARL said among the animals rescued were more than 100 barn animals, including goats, donkeys, chickens, ducks, geese, peacocks, turkeys, a pig and a miniature horse.

The team said the animals were packed together in disgusting enclosures with no food or water.

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit asked for donations to help the team continue caring for the animals.

“Many of the animals have serious medical concerns,” a representative with ARL of Iowa said. “The dogs are suffering from diarrhea, rotten teeth, fleas and ear infections. Nearly all of the goats, chickens and turkeys are emaciated, and the other birds are very thin. Many of the birds have injuries and feather loss from being housed in overcrowded conditions that gave them no relief from pecking. Among our biggest worries are for the goats. Many – including mamas and babies - are emaciated, and many are suffering from parasites that can be fatal. Veterinarians specializing in barn animals have already begun treatment.”

For more information, click here.

