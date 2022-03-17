Advertisement

Apollo-Ra Dance Company can help you perform for moments like wedding dances and more

Apollo-Ra Dance Company can teach you to perform for special moments like wedding dances and more
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If the idea of performing a special dance in front of so many guests at an upcoming wedding is giving you the jitters, PSL can recommend a company that can put you at ease---and ready to move!

Sudan Abdur-Rahman of Apollo-Ra Dance Company joins PSL to talk about his background and how getting professional lessons can help the dance-challenged in any setting.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released
Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Parker said he hopes younger musicians in the Quad Cities Area can learn from his experiences.
Davenport Central grad named ‘rising star’ by MTV News
Parker said he hopes younger musicians in the Quad Cities Area can learn from his experiences.
Davenport Central grad named 'rising star' by MTV News
River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian
Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
Tyson Foods Joslin plant recognized for positive environmental impact