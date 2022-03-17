Apollo-Ra Dance Company can help you perform for moments like wedding dances and more

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If the idea of performing a special dance in front of so many guests at an upcoming wedding is giving you the jitters, PSL can recommend a company that can put you at ease---and ready to move!

Sudan Abdur-Rahman of Apollo-Ra Dance Company joins PSL to talk about his background and how getting professional lessons can help the dance-challenged in any setting.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.