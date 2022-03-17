Advertisement

Art summer camps registration now open at Bereskin Gallery

Sunflowers for Ukraine Relief Project fundraiser is April 1
Kid's art and STEAM summer camp registration is now open at Bereskin Gallery
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The warmer days remind us that our children will soon be out of school. Here is a chance to get them signed up to stay busy and creative in a learning environment.

Pat Bereskin of Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf highlights plentiful options when it comes to summer camps and classes for kids (of all ages!). The common element of all these camps is art because art can be an element in just about every discipline that you can imagine. Bereskin and Paula talk about the many types of camps available including a clay lab, crafts, tie dye, painting, and various STEAM options.

Additionally, Bereskin makes a call-out to regional artists to participate in a Sunflowers for Ukraine Relief Project They are looking for artists to create and donate a “sunflower” piece to be shown at the gallery in April. Pieces will be due in the gallery no later than March 29th. If you’d like to help, please sign up HERE.

Viewers are encouraged to support the Sunflowers for Ukraine Relief fundraiser by purchasing a piece of beautiful sunflowers artwork at their gallery location on April 1st from 5:30-7:40 pm.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy / 2967 State St. / Bettendorf, IA / 563-508-4630

