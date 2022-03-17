Back 2 School Illinois launches “We Appreciate Teachers” contest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One result of the COVID pandemic has been a renewed focus on education and the importance of our teachers. Illinois has launched a statewide contest to celebrate and support educators.

Matthew Kurtzman, CEO OF Back 2 School Illinois, elaborates on the “We Appreciate Teachers” contest which rewards educators for their hard work by offering them a chance to win a Back 2 School Illinois gift package---including school supplies packages for 30 students and special items for the teacher.

Nominations can be made through April 1 at the B2SI website. Anyone can submit an application on behalf of a teacher, including self-nomination. The teacher must be currently employed by a school in Illinois. Fifteen winning teachers will be drawn from all entries on April 11.

For those that would like to further support the agency’s work, please consider monetary donations. For just $22.50, they can provide a child in need with a Back 2 School kit loaded with school supplies. Please find out more here: https://b2si.org/take-action

