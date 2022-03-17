Bettendorf delays Devil’s Glen Road apartment rezoning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission has delayed a rezoning vote that could eventually bring more than 100 new rental units to Devil’s Glen Road.

The proposed project would consist of four three-story buildings, covering approximately 10 acres. But the location, just across from Devil’s Glen Park, is a sticking point for some members of the community.

The land was designated as proposed townhomes, known as a Planned Unit Development or “PUD”, in the 1970′s. The city of Bettendorf never developed the property.

A company called Quad City Industrial Maintenance and Construction currently owns the land. They’ve been using the property for various storage purposes.

The company’s application includes measures to separate the 146 apartment units from the park, like setting buildings a considerable distance from the street and bike trail. Not all residents are convinced it’s enough.

″It’s really concerning because that’s a lot of units that close to the park and it’s going to really be crowding the park,” said Michael Galvin, a Bettendorf resident. ″I don’t know that they can put up a nice enough barrier so that it doesn’t encroach on the park.”

Before considering the proposed plan application, the Planning and Zoning Commission did vote to recommend getting rid of the PUD for the abandoned project and classify it as R-1, the smallest type of residential zoning.

“We do need to clean up issues, we need to have appropriate zoning there,” said Mark Hunt, the Community Development Director. “So the staff recommendation is that we take away the PUD, it never got developed, it shouldn’t be there, and throw it back to that R-1 classification. Back to good, back to where it should be.”

The commission had other concerns with the project. A traffic study must be completed to see if an extra turn lane would be needed on Devil’s Glen Road and some members voiced a concern that the apartments, which would require a R-4 zoning for a larger residential building, don’t match the population density of the mostly single family homes that surround the site.

The commission voted to table the vote until next month’s meeting.

You can see the application and proposed development plan on the city’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.