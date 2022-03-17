Celebrating the growing number of women in healthcare

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During March, we honor the women who made history. But there are millions of women making history right now as healthcare workers during the pandemic.

The number of women in healthcare has been increasing for several years now. 80% of the overall growth in healthcare over the last twenty years has been women, according to the U.S. Census. They report that women account for 75% of full-time healthcare workers today.

“It’d be boring if we all thought the same way. So being diverse and including women and other diversities is extremely important in rounding out the team you’re working with. It’s important because it’s very empowering, allows you to grow and empower them, challenge them, take on new things and take new things they normally wouldn’t,” said Tricia Fisher, the director of operations for UnityPoint Health clinics.

During the pandemic when workers have been facing burnout in many fields, Fisher says understanding how to keep morale up is crucial. “We often take care of everyone else but not of ourselves. We’ve had to focus our own team’s wellbeing and support and how to focus around that. Women in healthcare and having families, there has been a lot of change in remote work, allowing for flexibility with families, kids not going to school... we had to be more flexible with work schedules and it’s changed us, but we continue on. We understand that need for a work-life balance,” said Fisher.

While the spread of COVID-19 has slowed down, there will always be a need for healthcare heroes. Fisher said even if you don’t like blood or needles, there are plenty of ways to be involved in healthcare behind the scenes and have an impact on your community.

