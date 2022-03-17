Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on aggravated use of weapon charge

By KWQC Staff
Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Dante Tate, 23, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said.

He is 6-foot, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

