CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate residential burglary

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 46th Street.

Moline Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owners and occupants of the car.

Police said surveillance cameras next door captured a man and woman removing items from the residence and placing them into a white Nissan Maxima.

According to police the vehicle is missing both side mirrors and has a large dent in the driver’s side door and front fender.

If you have information about this suspect or vehicle, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

