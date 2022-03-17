Davenport Schools worried as congressional spending bill excludes extension of lunch waivers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Free lunches for students could be coming to an end as a new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers.

The waivers, authorized at the beginning of the pandemic, let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying their families’ income. The lunch waivers would expire on June 30th.

The waivers also give districts the flexibility to offer grab-and-go meals for online students.

Davenport Schools Food and Nutrition Services says about sixty-three to sixty-five percent of their student body currently uses the free lunch program. A large number of those students already qualified before the pandemic, but now some will be cut off if their families’ income is too high to qualify.

“That is just devastating to us because in our community so many students are relying on those free meals,” said Coni Dobbels, Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services at Davenport Schools, “We are not going to be able to provide the weekly meal pick up for our online students so come this fall any online student is not going to be able to come to pick up meals. Currently, we are providing meals for 180 students each week and that’s a lot so that program is no longer going to be available.”

Dobbels says the exclusion comes at a hard time for parents amid inflation and increasing gas prices.

“The struggle is real. We are seeing it in the grocery store prices have increased, we are seeing it at the gas pump and even a family with dual incomes are feeling the pressure of these increased prices. We have seen an uptick in participation here recently where more students are eating meals and we think it’s directly related to gas prices and now parents are asking students to eat at school because that’s another grocery bill that they have to worry about at home,” said Dobbels.

Davenport Schools are seeing a price increase on their end too, with supply chain issues and rising food costs. Dobbels said she received a letter last week stating the district will be charged a gas surcharge to get food products to schools because of increasing fuel costs. One meal currently costs three dollars.

“But it’s costing us almost two dollars and seventy-five cents for that meal so you can see that it’s important that we receive that extra government funding to pay for those meals. We serve close to two million milks per school year and right now we are paying a nickel more for every carton of milk that we serve. Just a nickel but when you are serving more than two million cartons of milk in a year, that nickel goes to one hundred thousand dollars,” said Dobbels.

Davenport Schools Food Services say they will have to evaluate funding options.

“Are we going to have to change our menus not offer the variety that we are currently offering? Are we going to have to be concerned about our labor and make labor cuts because we can no longer afford to continue with our payroll because we don’t have any money?” Dobbels said, “I think our voice just needs to be heard that we need some assistance and the children need to be fed and they should be our priority and we are investing in our future.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.

