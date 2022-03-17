Hearing loss screening may help detect dementia risk

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on the connection between untreated hearing loss in middle-age and an increased risk of the development of cognition disfunction including dementia.

Treatment does offer considerable hope. Hearing devices can slow or reduce the symptom of dementia by up to 75%.

Some of the points emphasized during the presentation:

Individuals become 2 to 5 times MORE Likely to develop dementia with untreated hearing loss

There is a whopping 94% correlation between hearing loss and dementia

Wearing hearing devices can slow the symptoms of dementia by up to 75%

Hearing devices can boost cognitive function up to 50% within a year

Untreated hearing loss speeds up the aging of your brain by 4 years

FREE screenings are an easy way to combat hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

