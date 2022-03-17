Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remained effective against infection and hospitalization during the delta variant surge, a new study says.

A study found the single-shot vaccine was 76% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 81% in preventing COVID-related hospitalization during that time. It also found the vaccine remained durable up to 180 days after vaccination.

Researchers collected and analyzed insurance-claims data for more than 422,000 people who got the vaccine and compared them with 1.6 million people who did not get the vaccine.

The study is consistent with data from a trial used by the Food and Drug Administration to issue emergency-use authorization for the vaccine in late February 2021.

The study was published Thursday in medical journal JAMA Network Open.

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released
Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Norwegian authorities were searching Friday for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that went missing...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
Parker said he hopes younger musicians in the Quad Cities Area can learn from his experiences.
Davenport Central grad named ‘rising star’ by MTV News
Parker said he hopes younger musicians in the Quad Cities Area can learn from his experiences.
Davenport Central grad named 'rising star' by MTV News