Karpeles Museum creates ‘mini museums’ to honor influential women

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For Women’s History Month, the Karpeles Museum created four mini museums that highlight four influential women throughout history.

“We are putting more attention to women and their contributions throughout history,” said Ann Reid, the Karpeles Museum’s mini museum and programs coordinator.

The mini museums focused on former first ladies Edith Bolling Wilson, Abigail Adams, pilot Amelia Earhart, and physicist Lise Meitner, who helped discover nuclear fission.

“Women used to be so tied to the household. They didn’t have a vote, they didn’t have a say. These women started taking steps out into the world and taking on different areas,” Reid said.

The Karpeles Museum has a collection of nearly one million documents. Anne Reid said these four women were specifically chosen.

“These were ones that we had in the collection that we picked that we thought were significant and important in telling about women in different time periods and different areas in history as well,” Reid said. “Edith Boling Wilson is sometimes known as the first female president of the United States, and Abigail Adams was actually one of the first ladies to start asking for women’s rights. Amelia Earhart was very much known for her flying and made a big, big contribution to women in aviation, and Lise Meitner was known for her work in atomic energy,” Reid said.

Eight-year-old Vivienne Haring said it is inspiring to learn about historical women.

“I like seeing what women can do in history, and they really changed things. They set very good examples for bravery, truth, and justice,” Haring said.

“What we are doing here is just trying to show you documents and improve how these people that were real, who did something, made a difference, and if you take that same step, you can make a difference,” Reid said.

