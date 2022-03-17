Advertisement

Mallards ‘Heroes vs. Villains’ charity game raises over $88,000 for breast health screenings at Genesis

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans at the Heroes vs. Villains games on March 6, helped fund a full year of breast health screenings for patients who cannot afford them, Genesis said in a media release.

The Quad City Mallards reunion games versus its rival Flint Generals had nearly 6,000 fans that helped raise $88,132, Genesis said. This money was raised from the Jersey Auction, Chuck-a-Puck, and the net proceeds from the event donated by the TaxSlayer Center.

Genesis said the money will be used for the Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection Program through the Genesis Health Services Foundation.

“The fans were amazing. Thanks to their generosity we exceeded our goal for the entire year for this cause in a single day,” said Missy Gowey executive director of the Genesis Foundation.

Genesis said Scott Mullen, Executive Director at TaxSlayer Center, delivered the check to the Foundation Board last week.

Mallards and Generals players made the trip to Moline at their own expense from across the United States and Canada to participate in the fundraiser, Genesis said.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime, Genesis said. Because cost should never be a barrier to accessing these essential screenings, the Foundation is committed to raising the money needed to meet the demand - an estimated $70,000 annually.

From annual mammograms to genetic testing, and the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, a woman’s breast health journey can take many different paths. Kenneth H. McKay, M.D. Center for Breast Health offers comprehensive care, in one location, close to home. Women looking to make an appointment can call 563-421-XRAY (9729).

