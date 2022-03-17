Advertisement

Man gets 20 years’ prison for Iowa crash that killed woman

Bryce James Wagehoft pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020...
Bryce James Wagehoft pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs.(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Coralville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs.

The Gazette reports reports that 32-year-old Bryce James Wagehoft was sentenced Tuesday for the April 2020 death of 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout.

Wagehoft pleaded guilty last month to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the crash. He also pleaded to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her.

Police say a toxicology report showed Wagehoft had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system.

