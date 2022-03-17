Advertisement

Places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the QCA

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Many may have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day over the weekend during the parade, but Thursday there are several businesses hosting celebrations.

  • Coffee House is hosting a mix of Celtic and renaissance music for St. Patrick’s Day, from 1-3pm in Davenport, IA.
  • If your looking to get some food, The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf will be serving some corned beef and cabbage for their Shamrock Shakedown Thursday through Saturday.
  • Also in Bettendorf at Twin Span Brewing from 6-9pm, they’ll be playing some fun up beat rock covers.
  • Over in Moline the Blueprint Bar and Lounge is having a celebration at 5pm.
  • Looking ahead to Saturday, Armored Gardens is hosting their 5th annual Lucky’s St. Patricks Day Crawl from 4pm to midnight in Davenport.

Another way you can celebrate is by pouring a glass of Irish brew.

”That’s the surge and settle, that’s the nitrogen bubbles breaking out a solution and rushing to the top of the glass. When that is complete, we go back under the tap and push away from ourselves, that gives us some control over the flow of the beer, and we bring that cream to the top of the glass and just prow to the rim. It’s become the quintessential beer for St. Patrick’s Day. So there’s been many a pints raised on St. Patrick’s Day, cheersing to Guinness. Cheersing to the Irish culture,” said Guinness Brewery Ambassador Michael Reardon.

While celebrating local law enforcement is encouraging people to be safe.

The Clinton Police Department has posted some safety tips on their Facebook page as well as Scott County and the Galesburg Police Department.

