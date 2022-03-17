Police: Sterling man charged with disseminating child pornography

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man was arrested Wednesday after police said he had distributed child pornography.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials charged 27-year-old Michael T. Moreno on two counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X Felony, officials said in a media release.

Police said the Central Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force 2 searched Moreno’s home in Sterling following an investigation involving child pornography, leading to his arrest.

Police said Moreno is being held at Whiteside County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The Police said the investigation remains open and ongoing, and the Illinois State Police will not be releasing any further information.

