QC Sled Hockey star wins third gold medal in Beijing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities Paralympian is glad to be back after arriving home Tuesday night.

Davenport’s Kevin McKee won gold in 2014 in Sochi and in 2018 in Pyeongchang with the USA Sled Hockey Team. With a big win over Canada in Beijing, he now has a hat trick of gold medals.

“It’s quite an amazing feeling,” McKee said. ”Just how dominating we were makes it even better.”

After a 5-0 win in the gold medal match, McKee said it’s great to see his family, especially since spectators weren’t allowed at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

“Last time, I looked up from my family right away to see where they’re at. And this time, there’s no one there,” McKee said. “I really felt bad for a lot of our rookies, just because you know, that atmosphere is something that’s unbelievable ... that gets you going.”

Speaking of rookies, McKee said as a vet he wanted to spend as much time with them this season.

“I really tried to focus on you know, working with some of the younger guys,” McKee said. “Just because, you know, they’re obviously they’re gonna be the future of the team.”

Last time around in Pyeongchang McKee dedicated his gold to other athletes with disabilities. This time around he dedicated it to his family, especially his wife Erica.

“It’s kind of a great honor,” Erica McKee said. “I feel like he should, you know, kind of just dedicate it to himself because he worked so hard. He was dedicated too ... I mean, he moved away for four months.”

McKee’s trainer in the QC said he’s proud of the athlete the Paralympian has become.

“The gold medal thing it doesn’t ... do much for me,” Colin Cartee said. “I know it doesn’t define anything Kevin’s done. When he first came in, he was looking for a way to get bigger, faster and stronger like every single other person.”

It’s not just recognition for Sled Hockey that McKee hopes to bring more recognition to all Paralympians.

“It’s a cool feeling, and I think that’s kind of the cool part about being [in] a local, small town,” McKee said. “I’ll see more people around here and hopefully … they know more about the Paralympics.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.