QCCA Flower and Garden Show 2022 is March 25-27

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An annual rite of spring is set to hit the Quad Cities next weekend.

The QCCA Flower & Garden Show 2022 hosted by the QCCA Expo Center will run Fri., March 25 through Sun., March 27 at 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Vendors will be on hand to discuss and provide resources for all your landscaping projects.

The hours are 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission for adults is $8 ($6 in advance) and kids are free. Tickets available HERE.

Emily Swihart, educator at University of Illinois Extension, expresses the community’s excitement surrounding the green and growing season ahead. Part of the discussion is dedicated to how the show provides ways to learn more about gardening. The University of Illinois Extension also holds classes that can further educate folks---especially when it comes to vegetable, herb, and fruit gardens.

