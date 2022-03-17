Advertisement

QCCA Flower and Garden Show 2022 is March 25-27

QCCA 2022 Flower and Garden Show is March 25-27
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An annual rite of spring is set to hit the Quad Cities next weekend.

The QCCA Flower & Garden Show 2022 hosted by the QCCA Expo Center will run Fri., March 25 through Sun., March 27 at 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Vendors will be on hand to discuss and provide resources for all your landscaping projects.

The hours are 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission for adults is $8 ($6 in advance) and kids are free. Tickets available HERE.

Emily Swihart, educator at University of Illinois Extension, expresses the community’s excitement surrounding the green and growing season ahead. Part of the discussion is dedicated to how the show provides ways to learn more about gardening. The University of Illinois Extension also holds classes that can further educate folks---especially when it comes to vegetable, herb, and fruit gardens.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
Smoke over Quad Cities
Sheriff’s Office: Controlled burn causing haze over QC

Latest News

River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian
Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
Tyson Foods Joslin plant recognized for positive environmental impact
The number of women in healthcare has been increasing for several years now. 80% of the overall...
Celebrating the growing number of women in healthcare
KWQC-TV6 experiencing signal issues Friday