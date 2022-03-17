Advertisement

Rock Hall of Fame to Dolly: Voters will decide if you’re in

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK KENNEDY
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dolly Parton is still on the list of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country icon asking to be removed because she hasn’t “earned that right.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement Thursday that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected.

“Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

On Monday, Parton went on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees. Parton had no immediate comment on the Hall’s decision.

Parton was named on the Rock Hall shortlist last month, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.

Other artists and groups being considered for induction are Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel. Artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

The Foundation on Thursday said there was plenty of room in the Hall for artists who aren’t pure rockers.

“From its inception, rock ‘n’ roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement reads.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.
Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed in Moline motorcycle accident
Smoke over Quad Cities
Sheriff’s Office: Controlled burn causing haze over QC

Latest News

River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian
Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are...
‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support