Spring Break Story Time Snacks
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, shares a spring break option for kids aged 5-12 in the kitchen!
Date: 3/15/2022 - 3/17/2022
Time: 2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Type: Cooking Class
Location: Online
Spend your Spring Break in the kitchen with your Hy-Vee Dietitians! Make your favorite books and stories come alive with delicious dishes and fun activities! This virtual camp is intended for children ages 5-12 years.
Cost: $20
Class Dates/Times: (30-minute class)
- March 15-17 at 2:00 p.m.
- March 22-25 at 2:00 p.m.
- March 29-31 at 2:00 p.m.
