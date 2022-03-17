Advertisement

Spring Break Story Time Snacks

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, shares a spring break option for kids aged 5-12 in the kitchen!

Spring Break Story Time Snacks

Date: 3/15/2022 - 3/17/2022

Time:  2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Type: Cooking Class

Location: Online

Spend your Spring Break in the kitchen with your Hy-Vee Dietitians! Make your favorite books and stories come alive with delicious dishes and fun activities! This virtual camp is intended for children ages 5-12 years.

Cost: $20

Class Dates/Times: (30-minute class)

  • March 15-17 at 2:00 p.m.
  • March 22-25 at 2:00 p.m.
  • March 29-31 at 2:00 p.m.

