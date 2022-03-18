Advertisement

A.B.A.T.E. Two Wheel Trauma

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the weeks and months ahead as warmer weather comes our way, more and more motorcycles will be out and about. It’s vital as drivers stay vigilant of motorcyclists -- and more than that, know what to do if we come on, or are a part of a motorcycle accident. Bill Gillespie with “A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa” is hosting a Two Wheel Trauma class this weekend.

TWO WHEEL TRAUMA CLASS

When: Saturday, March 19

Registration at 8:00 a.m. / Class, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: Genesis Medical Center, 1236 E. Rusholme St., Davenport

515-360-7188 / TwoWheelTrauma.com

