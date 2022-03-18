A.B.A.T.E. Two Wheel Trauma
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the weeks and months ahead as warmer weather comes our way, more and more motorcycles will be out and about. It’s vital as drivers stay vigilant of motorcyclists -- and more than that, know what to do if we come on, or are a part of a motorcycle accident. Bill Gillespie with “A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa” is hosting a Two Wheel Trauma class this weekend.
TWO WHEEL TRAUMA CLASS
When: Saturday, March 19
Registration at 8:00 a.m. / Class, 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Where: Genesis Medical Center, 1236 E. Rusholme St., Davenport
515-360-7188 / TwoWheelTrauma.com
